South Africa: Free Elections in a Time of Covid - South African Democracy's Great Stress Test

5 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

Battles between the IEC and the opposition parties on one side and the ANC on the other will be fierce and intense. But voters will vote. And that is the most important thing.

The ruling by the Constitutional Court (without reasons published so far) that the local elections must go ahead may cause consternation in some quarters. Critics of the decision will ask how the election can go ahead when an investigation by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke has found such a poll would not be free and fair. While it is a valid question, in fact this may turn out to be the best possible option for the country, and for our future.

The judges on Constitution Hill have now ensured that the Constitution has not been broken by the pandemic, and no precedent of postponing an election has been set. More importantly, while political parties and lawyers have all been heard, voters have not had the chance to speak. Now they will be able to have their say, and exercise their democratic right.

But major disputes remain. The IEC has to decide whether to reopen the registration of candidates, and it will come under intense pressure from...

