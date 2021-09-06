South Africa: New Black Business Council Leadership to Revive Plans for a Bank and to Crack Down On BEE Fronting

opinion

The new leaders of SA's largest black business organisation have signalled their intention to intensify efforts towards a black bank, lobbying for the blacklisting of firms found guilty of fronting and addressing the design flaws in the black industrialists' programme.

The Black Business Council's (BBC's) newly elected leadership wants to revive the lobby group's long-held goal of establishing a black bank. In the past, the BBC had sought to make this a reality via the long, scenic route of applying for a banking licence.

In mid-August, the BBC elected, among others, Elias Monage (president); Gregory Mofokeng (vice-president organised business) and Yvonne Maitin (vice-president professionals) as the organisation's new leaders. Kganki Matabane remains CEO.

But banking licences have stringent requirements. These are, after all, deposit-taking entities and thus strict regulation and high barriers to entry are par for the course. Moreover, the start-up capital costs of putting together a plausible proposition for a banking licence are steep. There are also many practicalities to consider. Indeed, acquiring a banking licence is no overnight endeavour, so admits the black business lobby.

After years of trying, the BBC is abandoning the traditional approach and changing tack. Many lessons have been picked up along the...