South Africa: Honoured - South African Police Officers Killed in the Line of Duty and Those Felled By Covid-19

analysis

Since April 2020, 33 SAPS members have been murdered in the line of duty. This is alongside 840 SAPS members and support staff who have succumbed to Covid-19 since March 2020.

"We have some in our society who have absolutely no regard for the patriotic duty discharged by our police officers," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his keynote address at the SAPS commemoration day on 5 September at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

"These are the people who attack our men and women in uniform and thus undermine the authority of the democratic state." Ramaphosa emphasised they were also colleagues, sons, daughters, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, loving fathers, caring mothers, neighbours and friends.

According to Lirandzu Themba, police ministry spokesperson, in August alone four SAPS members were murdered and one died in a motor vehicle accident.

Members of South African Police Service bow their heads in prayer. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale had at the weekend attended the memorials of officers Nkosinathi Ngcobo, Sharon Mogale and Pumlani Dastile, all of whom were murdered within a week of one another.

On 2 September, the police ministry announced that two unknown suspects shot sergeant Dastile,...