South Africa: Honoured - South African Police Officers Killed in the Line of Duty and Those Felled By Covid-19

5 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Pitt and Vincent Cruywagen

Since April 2020, 33 SAPS members have been murdered in the line of duty. This is alongside 840 SAPS members and support staff who have succumbed to Covid-19 since March 2020.

"We have some in our society who have absolutely no regard for the patriotic duty discharged by our police officers," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his keynote address at the SAPS commemoration day on 5 September at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

"These are the people who attack our men and women in uniform and thus undermine the authority of the democratic state." Ramaphosa emphasised they were also colleagues, sons, daughters, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, loving fathers, caring mothers, neighbours and friends.

According to Lirandzu Themba, police ministry spokesperson, in August alone four SAPS members were murdered and one died in a motor vehicle accident.

Members of South African Police Service bow their heads in prayer. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale had at the weekend attended the memorials of officers Nkosinathi Ngcobo, Sharon Mogale and Pumlani Dastile, all of whom were murdered within a week of one another.

On 2 September, the police ministry announced that two unknown suspects shot sergeant Dastile,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X