South Africa: Covid Coordination and Cooperation - Brics Fails to Stand As One

5 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The five countries have been criticised for not supporting each other on vaccination roll-out.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

BRICS, the bloc of four major emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China that also includes South Africa, talk a good game on international cooperation - when it is exhorting others.

But, say some analysts, when it comes to delivering benefits to the world or even to each other, especially when the chips are down - such as when a pandemic strikes - its record is not so great.

BRICS will hold its 13th annual summit, to be hosted online by India, next week.

The wide discrepancy in Covid-19 vaccine rates between the countries suggests a lack of coordination and cooperation. China has fully vaccinated 63.64% of its population; Brazil 29.1%; Russia 25.25%; but India only 10.82%; and South Africa trails at 10.26%.

Some BRICS countries have berated rich nations for "vaccine nationalism", hoarding Covid-19 vaccines for themselves while the rest of the world goes wanting. But is it any better?

"The Covid-19 pandemic has tested the BRICS countries' collective strength, and found them largely wanting," Luanda Mpungose, a researcher for the SA Institute of International...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X