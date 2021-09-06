South Africa: Covid Coordination and Cooperation - Brics Fails to Stand As One

analysis

The five countries have been criticised for not supporting each other on vaccination roll-out.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

BRICS, the bloc of four major emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China that also includes South Africa, talk a good game on international cooperation - when it is exhorting others.

But, say some analysts, when it comes to delivering benefits to the world or even to each other, especially when the chips are down - such as when a pandemic strikes - its record is not so great.

BRICS will hold its 13th annual summit, to be hosted online by India, next week.

The wide discrepancy in Covid-19 vaccine rates between the countries suggests a lack of coordination and cooperation. China has fully vaccinated 63.64% of its population; Brazil 29.1%; Russia 25.25%; but India only 10.82%; and South Africa trails at 10.26%.

Some BRICS countries have berated rich nations for "vaccine nationalism", hoarding Covid-19 vaccines for themselves while the rest of the world goes wanting. But is it any better?

"The Covid-19 pandemic has tested the BRICS countries' collective strength, and found them largely wanting," Luanda Mpungose, a researcher for the SA Institute of International...