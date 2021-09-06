Cameroon-UK Cooperation - New Chevening Scholars Ready for Departure

The 13 beneficiaries of the Chevening Scholarship for the 2021/2022 school year had a farewell ceremony at the Residence of the British High Commissioner to Cameroon.

Eleven Cameroonians, one Chadian and one Equato-Guinean who have been awarded the Chevening Scholarships for the 2021/2022 school year will soon leave to do Master's degree studies in diverse fields in different Universities in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Dr Christian Dennys-McClure chaired the farewell ceremony organised in honour of the laureates at his Bastos, Yaounde residence on September 1, 2021. The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute who is one of the former Chevening Scholars was represented at the event by the Technical Adviser Etoa Etoa Jean Bosco. The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master's degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences. The 13 scholars to participate in the programme for the 2021/2022 school year will do master's degrees in domains such as International Commercial and Business Law, Nutrition for Global Health, Reproductive and Sexual Health Research, Environmental Assessment and Management, Clinical and Developmental Neuropsychology, International Mineral Resources Management, International Trade, Strategy and Operations, Development Studies, Water and Sanitation for Development, Subsurface Energy Systems, Agriculture and Development, Information Technology and Africa Media Freedom Fellowship.

High Commissioner Christian Dennys-McClure told the scholars that they will acquire knowledge that they will use to impact the lives of their communities once back from the United Kingdom. He said the United Kingdom was a diverse country and its universities were among the best in the world. The universities, he further said, are very multidisciplinary and urged the scholars to take the opportunity and learn from them.