South Africa: Action SA's Herman Mashaba - Unapologetic About Stance On Foreigners and Driven to Wear Joburg's Mayoral Chain Again

analysis

During his tenure as DA mayor of Joburg, Herman Mashaba was harshly criticised for his actions and views on migrants. Almost two years since his dramatic exit from office, he is angling to reclaim the city as head of a new party, Action SA, which will contest elections for the first time in the local government polls. What is top of his mind? Tackling 'illegal foreign nationals' in the city. In an interview at his home in Atholl, Sandton, the oft-criticised populist politician spells out his game plan.

When his late grandfather named him Highman, he obviously envisaged bigger things for Action SA leader Herman Mashaba. "I meant everything in his life. When I was born, he told the whole community," said Mashaba. "For my grandfather, failure wasn't an option."

Almost two years after he resigned as a DA member and mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba speaks confidently about defeating the ANC in the 2021 local government elections in the Joburg metro. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla / Daily Maverick)

These are the same ambitious values that saw the entrepreneur's sudden rise in politics, and saw him through a tumultuous three years as mayor under the tutelage of the DA. They have...