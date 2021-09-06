Malawi/Cameroon: Cameroon-Malawi - Lions Confront the Flames Today

The encounter that will take place at 8:00 p.m. will be the first international match to be played at the newly constructed Olembe Stadium.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will clash against the Flames of Malawi today September 3, 2021 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde. The match will be the first playing day of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The encounter that will take place at 8:00 p.m. will be the first international match to be played at the newly constructed Olembe Stadium. The Indomitable Lions have been training hard in their hideout in Yaounde under the supervision of the head coach, Antonio Conceiçao. The coach and the players are working out wining strategies in order to secure the three points of the day. The Lions trained at the Olembe Stadium for the first time on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. It was their last training session on the stadium before today's match against Malawi.

The training session was aimed at the putting in place of tactical strategies of the match and also at sharpening the goal scoring skills of the attackers. Apart from Zambo Anguissa who joined the group late in the day, all the players took part in the training session. The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi and the President of FECAFOOT, Seïdou Mbombo Njoya watched the training session. Yesterday September 2, the Lions trained at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium at 6:30 p.m. The Minister of Sports and Physical Education and the President of FCEAFOOT were present at the training session. Prior to the match all members of team Cameroon were expected to undergo COVID-19 tests yesterday.

The goal of the five times African champions is to qualify for an eighth World Cup in order to become the lone African side with the highest number of participations at the World Cup.

Coach Antonio Conceiçao will be counting on the talents of like team captain, Eric Maxim Choupo Moting, Vincent Aboubakar, Zambo Anguissa and Kunde Malong, among others who have been on top form this season for their clubs and are determined to do the same in the Indomitable Lions squad. For the Flames of Malawi, Coach Meke Mwase will bank on Scotland-based defender Kieran Ngwenya, midfielders Tawonga Chimodzi, defender Charles Petro and striker, Franscico Madinga who are based in Cyprus, Moldovia and Georgia respectively and winger Yamikani Chester. In the last two meetings between Malawi and Cameroon, Cameroon has had the upper hand winning one and drawing one.