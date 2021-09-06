Cameroon: Misappropriation of Public Funds - Judgements of Specialised Section of Supreme Court Published

The judgements contained in a compendium of six volumes indicate judgements debts of more than FCFA 400 billion since 2013.

Emmanuel Ndjere, former President of the Special Criminal Court and currently General Counsel at the Supreme Court has published an over 3,000 pages of a compendium of judgements rendered by the Specialised Section of the Supreme Court from 2013 to 2020. This concerns 96 judgements which indicate debts of more than FCFA 400 billion that have to be recovered in relation to the misappropriation of public funds.

The Specialised Section of the Supreme Court comes to add to the Special Criminal Court, Courts of First Instance as well as High Courts in matters of misappropriation of public funds. The final decisions of the other courts are subject to an appeal and the Specialised Section of the Supreme Court has the exclusive jurisdiction to hear appeals from the other courts. Each of the six volumes of the compendium has specific cases and the judgements rendered. Some of the prominent cases are those of Titus Edzoa, Atangana Abega Michel Thierry, Njiemoum Isaac, Ondo Ndong Emmanuel, Siyam Siwe Alphonse, Yen Eyoum Lydienne Annette, Engoulou Henri, Abah Abah Polycarpe and Baleng Maah Célestin.

The author of the compendium states that, "Our previous writings on the works of the Special Criminal Court and the present text attest to the fact that the judgement debts since 2013 today stand at more than 400 billion FCFA." As to the importance of the decisions reported, Emmanuel Ndjere said the authorities and services that have the competence to recover damages, fines and costs, could through these reported cases acquire writs of execution with which they might seize banks and other such institutions as the case may be and engage mortgages and other execution processes in order to recover and return these funds into the public coffers for the general good. It is only through the information on the judgements that the recovery of the FCFA 400 debt can be effective. The author goes ahead to ask series of questions on whether the recovery of the money has been engaged, who is in charge, who has to coordinate actions, who has to evaluate the actions and inform the people who seem to be ignorant on where is found the sums allocated to the State with regards to damages, fines and costs.

Emmanuel Ndjere argues that the decisions, beyond stating an account of economic and fiscal criminality, equally present a clear picture of society at a specific time. The reports, therefore constitute annals that every citizen should have for complete information. They equally serve as research documents and valuable working tools for researchers.