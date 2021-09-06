Cameroon: CPDM Elections - Fierce Battles to Control Sections

Many aspiring candidates have already started electoral manoeuvres.

September 2021 is a determinant month in the ongoing operation to renew the executives of the basic organs of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM).

Following the note of the Secretary General of the CPDM Central Committee, Jean Nkuete signed on July 11, 2021 to implement the circular letter of the National President of the party, President Paul Biya, the renewal of the executives of subsections and sections have to take place from Thursday, September 2 to September 25, 2021. Effective elections will take place between September 17 to 25, 2021. This phase of the electoral calendar ushers in much hustling and bustling considering that Section Presidents are the party bosses at the grassroots level and they would obviously be kingmakers with regard to party affairs and candidatures for local and national elections.

Party hierarchy has made conditions for eligibility very clear. Each of the candidates must have previously occupied in the same section the position of the bureau member of the section, Presidents or vice presidents of the Women's wing of the party (WCPDM) and the youth wing (YCPDM) and also president of subsection. However, the conditions do not apply to members of the Central Committee and those of the WCPDM and YCPDM national bureaus, members of government and those ranking as such, Senators, Members of the National Assembly, Mayors and Deputy Mayors and Members of the Regional Council.

The wide spectrum of people who are qualified to contest for the position of CPDM Section President therefore makes the battle more fierce. In many sections, many aspirants have already declared their intentions and are embarking on electioneering manoeuvres. In the seven CPDM Sections in Mfoundi Division that also covers the capital city Yaounde, the Mayors of the Yaounde I, V and VI Subdivisional Councils are announced on the starting block. In the Wouri Division in the Littoral Region, fierce battles are announced in Wouri III and V Sections. For example in the Wouri III Section, nine aspirants are bracing up for the position while in Wouri III, three aspirants are reportedly seeking to occupy the position of Section President. In some sections there are reports of attempts for consensus lists. All these are just a tip of the iceberg in the atmosphere in the different CPDM Sections both within Cameroon and those in the diaspora. The different aspirants would want to use every means to win considering that according to Section 39 of the CPDM Constitution, nobody can postulate for more than one position of responsibility in the basic organs of the party.