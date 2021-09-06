Cote d'Ivoire: Yaya Touré - the Blessed Elephant

He captained the 2015 Ivorian team that clinched the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Equatorial Guinea.

Yaya Touré will not be easily forgotten in the history of Ivorian football in particular and that of Africa in general. If not for any other thing, this will be thanks to the role he played in Côte d'Ivoire's victory at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations played in Equatorial Guinea. He captained the team which moved with their heads high from the group stage of that edition of AFCON to the final. As midfielder, he constructed this compartment being a proficient game director. As captain, his capability to keep calm, bring the team together and urge them to fight harder as elephants was commendable.

The retired Ivorian player had that aura in him which pushed his team mates to be steadfast. This could be seen as the team fought and held the Black Stars of Ghana down at the final till the end of 120 minutes. The match ended on a goalless draw but Yaya Touré and his team mates did not give up. Under the coordination of the team captain, the players kept tension low and succeeded to bring down Ghana by winning 9-8 on penalties. Being one of the greatest African players of all time, Touré was voted African Footballer of the Year for 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014. He also represented Côte d'Ivoire in six Africa Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015, helping them finish runner-up in 2006 and 2012, while captaining them to victory in 2015.