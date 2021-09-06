Cameroon: 2021/2022 Academic Year - Classes Begin On Monday

School premises are getting set to receive students for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Schools nationwide will open their doors and windows for the academic year come Monday 6, 2021. Painting of classrooms, cleaning of benches, gutters and cutting of grass are some of the activities taking place in various school premises nationwide in preparation for the academic year to begin in two days. School authorities say they are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that all sanitation actions are being taken into consideration to ensure classes effectively begin on the first day of school.

The gates of almost all school premises in the Nation's Capital are now open after some months of closure due to the third term holidays. The atmosphere within is gradually bustling with parents, students and administrative staff. Some of those that can be seen within school premises are carpenters and cleaners. School authorities say besides registration which is taking place for old students, focus is on cleaning the school premises while refurbishing school equipment such as benches and black boards.

At the Government High School Nsam, Efoulan in Yaounde, the school premises was undergoing the necessary hygienic measures to welcome students come Monday September 6. At the entrance of the school premises are packed broken benches waiting to be repaired. At the Collége François-Xavier Vogt in Mvolye, Yaounde, the Administrative Head, Yangben Mouzong Gaetan told Cameroon Tribune that they are already set for the 2021/2022 academic year. Preparations, he said, started in July, before going for the third term holidays. At the moment, Yangben said all is set except for the recruitment of one teacher to meet up with the teaching timetable which is already available. Besides the presence of some teachers on campus when Cameroon Tribune visited the school premises, the Administrative Head said a general assembly of teachers will take place before classes begin. This is to ensure that all teachers are available. The school administration has taken measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 within the school premises. This is through the presence of more wash-hand buckets and the creation of more teaching space.

When Cameroon Tribune visited the Efoulan Primary School Complex, serenity reigned as some teachers could be seen sitting in front of their classrooms. Some of them were involved in domestic works. Others were chatting. The carpet from one of the offices could be seen displayed under the sun. Although major cleaning of the entire school premises was yet to take place, one of the teachers said measures have been taken to ensure that all is set come September 6. The scenario of cleaning school premises continues in several private and public primary and secondary schools to ensure that pupils and students meet a clean environment for learning.