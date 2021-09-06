South Africa: Knives Out At Cricket Industry's Social Justice and Nation-Building Hearings

analysis

Witness after witness has accused Saca of pretty much every sin in the cricket book, ranging from stockpiling money and throwing black players to the wolves to not getting involved in selection and not taking a position on certain players during the domestic match-fixing scandal of 2015/16.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In late 2002, at a coffee shop in Cape Town, Percy Sonn, then president of the United Cricket Board (UCB), sat down and ordered coffee. Facing him was Tony Irish, head of the fledgling SA Cricketers' Association (Saca), the cricketers' union.

Sonn's strategy was to come hard at his opponents. The 2003 World Cup was only months away and the last thing the UCB needed was more stress in an already overloaded system.

"This idea of yours will never fly, Irish. The UCB doesn't deal with unions," he said.

"We've completed all our paperwork," said Irish glibly. "And we're registered."

"Great for you," said Sonn, taking a sip of coffee for effect. "But I remind you that I'm a street-fighter - and head of the Scorpions. You're biting off more than you can chew."

Using far more colourful language, Irish chuckles about the incident...