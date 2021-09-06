South Africa: Knives Out At Cricket Industry's Social Justice and Nation-Building Hearings

5 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Luke Alfred

Witness after witness has accused Saca of pretty much every sin in the cricket book, ranging from stockpiling money and throwing black players to the wolves to not getting involved in selection and not taking a position on certain players during the domestic match-fixing scandal of 2015/16.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In late 2002, at a coffee shop in Cape Town, Percy Sonn, then president of the United Cricket Board (UCB), sat down and ordered coffee. Facing him was Tony Irish, head of the fledgling SA Cricketers' Association (Saca), the cricketers' union.

Sonn's strategy was to come hard at his opponents. The 2003 World Cup was only months away and the last thing the UCB needed was more stress in an already overloaded system.

"This idea of yours will never fly, Irish. The UCB doesn't deal with unions," he said.

"We've completed all our paperwork," said Irish glibly. "And we're registered."

"Great for you," said Sonn, taking a sip of coffee for effect. "But I remind you that I'm a street-fighter - and head of the Scorpions. You're biting off more than you can chew."

Using far more colourful language, Irish chuckles about the incident...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X