South Africa: Mergers and Acquisitions in South African Football Ruin the Sanctity of the Game

opinion

The PSL should align its merger regime with the Competition Act so approvals of change of ownership go beyond narrow commercial considerations.

Imagine waking up one morning to news that the Blue Bulls are no longer in existence and henceforth they will be referred to as the Blue Stormers. Loftus Versfeld will be a monument of what was, Newlands will be the official home ground of the Blue Stormers. It is simply unfathomable, and yet within South Africa's football regulatory framework this is a lived reality.

A decision to acquire another football club should not just be a business operation allowing the club to achieve better financial results. Sporting performance should be an integral part of that regulatory framework, yet it is not. The core idea of sports is brutally assaulted, it is unproductive and likely to erode the value of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The effect of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the top division of the South African professional football league (currently called "DSTV Premier League " or just "Premier Soccer League") since 2019 has had a poor impact on the sporting performance of the clubs concerned.

Consider this: Bidvest Wits' PSL status is bought by Tshakhuma...