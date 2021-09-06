South Africa: Business Unity's Bonang Mohale - South Africa Is Now a Hard Sell to the Global Investment Community

analysis

The incoming Business Unity SA president has fired a warning to law enforcement agencies to accelerate the prosecution of instigators linked to the violence and looting in July. Bonang Mohale also wants the government to urgently implement structural reforms.

Helping the ANC-led government to become a capable state - one that works efficiently to correct historical inequalities and improve the economy and lives of its citizens - is on the top of Bonang Mohale's priority list over the next three years.

This might be a lofty ambition for Mohale, who was elected on Monday, 30 August, as president of Business Unity SA, the country's biggest business organisation, replacing businessman Sipho Pityana.

Many people can arguably agree that the ANC-led government has spectacularly failed to become a capable state, with its decline accelerating fast in the past decade.

Even Mohale agrees, saying this failure has been seen in "SA holding world records for all the wrong reasons", regarding the country's unemployment crisis, worsening inequality levels, poor education standards, the failures of small businesses and a society that doesn't face consequences for being lawless.

"All of these pose a risk in taking all of us down," he said, adding that the anarchy...