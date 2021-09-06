Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, three patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Adi-Tekelezan, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, one patient who has been receiving medical treatment in hospital in the Central Region has recovered fully and has been discharged from the facility.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,595 while the number of deaths stands at 38.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,646.

Ministry of Health

Asmara