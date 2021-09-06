Libya/Angola: FIFA Gives Green Light to Ten Thousand Football Fans in Angola-Libya Game

Luanda — The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) authorized the presence of ten thousand soccer fans in 11 de Novembro stadium, in Luanda, for the game on Tuesday (8pm ) between Angola and Libya.

The vice president of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), José Carlos, stressed that by ruling out the lack of public inside the stadium, just like what happened in the 0-1 defeat against Egypt, in Cairo, due to the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in that Arab country.

The Football official did not specify the price of tickets for the game of the second round of group F, qualififier for the World Cup of Qatar´2022, which will be available Monday afternoon.

The official who was speaking to Radio 5 , at the end of the first training session of the National Football Team (Palancas Negras/Sable Antelopes), at Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium, after returning this Saturday from Egypt.

The national team returns to work on Sunday, from 4 pm, at 11 de Novembro Stadium where the two teams will fae off.

Just to recall, last July the Decree on the State of Public Calamity authorized the presence of football supporters in the order of 25% of the capacity of the stadium where the event takes place. So 11 de Novembro stadium has a capacity for 50 thousand football fans.

This is the third match between Angola and Libya, after the former won by 3-1 on January 28, 2001, at Cidadela stadium, and then they draw (1-1) on June 28 of the same year, in the 11 June Stadium, in Tripoli, at the time for the 2002 World Cup qualifiers, in Japan and South Korea.

In the first round of the race to Qatar2022, played last Wednesday, despite the defeat of Angola against Egypt, by 0-1, Libya beat Gabon, by 2-1.