Angola: Chess - Angola Finish Sixth in Olympic Games

Luanda — The national chess team, in both genders , finished sixth in the Online Olympic Games, with seven points, after playing on Saturday in the last triple round (7th, 8th and 9th) of group D.

This result represents the evolution of the national Chess team that reached the second and penultimate phase of the Olympic Games, contrary to the 2020 edition, where they were prematurely eliminated by successive failures of the internet signal.

In the last triple round, Angola beat Mexico by 4-2, lost to Argentina by 1-5, and to Algeria by ½ - 5½.

In these Online Olympics, Angola was represented by effective chess players David Silva, on the first board, Sérgio Miguel (2nd), Esperança Caxita (3rd), Ednásia Júnior (4th), Domingos Júnior (5th) and Jemima Paulo (6th).

Catarino Domingos, Vanderson Dias, Luzia Pires, Delfina João, Alexandre Próspero and Resiane António participated as substitutes.

The competition continues with the final phase (phase 1).

Final Standing of group D:

1st Slovenia 16 points

2nd Argentina 16

3rd Brazil 15

4th Venezuela 12

5th Algeria 8

6th ANGOLA 7

7th Mexico 7

8th Uruguay 5

9th Morocco 2

10th South Africa