Angola: Chess - Angola Finish Sixth in Olympic Games

5 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The national chess team, in both genders , finished sixth in the Online Olympic Games, with seven points, after playing on Saturday in the last triple round (7th, 8th and 9th) of group D.

This result represents the evolution of the national Chess team that reached the second and penultimate phase of the Olympic Games, contrary to the 2020 edition, where they were prematurely eliminated by successive failures of the internet signal.

In the last triple round, Angola beat Mexico by 4-2, lost to Argentina by 1-5, and to Algeria by ½ - 5½.

In these Online Olympics, Angola was represented by effective chess players David Silva, on the first board, Sérgio Miguel (2nd), Esperança Caxita (3rd), Ednásia Júnior (4th), Domingos Júnior (5th) and Jemima Paulo (6th).

Catarino Domingos, Vanderson Dias, Luzia Pires, Delfina João, Alexandre Próspero and Resiane António participated as substitutes.

The competition continues with the final phase (phase 1).

Final Standing of group D:

1st Slovenia 16 points

2nd Argentina 16

3rd Brazil 15

4th Venezuela 12

5th Algeria 8

6th ANGOLA 7

7th Mexico 7

8th Uruguay 5

9th Morocco 2

10th South Africa

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X