Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Appreciates Defense Minister

3 September 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

As part of its 20th Anniversary celebration, Lonestar Cell MTN appreciates Major General Daniel D. Ziankahn, Jr., (Retired), Minister of National Defense, for partnership with the Ministry of National Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia during the years.

On behalf of the management of Lonestar Cell MTN, Mr. Rasheed Mutairu emphasized that "We are availing ourselves as a socially responsible company to work with the Ministry of National Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia in any initiative that will further enhance our subsisting partnership."

He made the statement on September 2, 2021, when he along with Johnnette Horace and Derrick Woodson paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of National Defense.

For his part, Major General Daniel D. Ziankahn, Jr., (Retired), expressed his delight about the ongoing partnership.

He further appreciated Lonestar Cell MTN for the initiative of bringing pride on the face of Sergeant Titus Jefferson during the February 11, 2021, Armed Forces Day celebration.

On behalf of the Ministry of National Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia, the Defense Boss expressed appreciation to the management of Lonestar Cell MTN for the role played in addressing the issue of the sunken vessel, NIKO IVANKA.

