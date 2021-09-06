South Africa: Not So Fast, Minister - Nersa to Gwede Mantashe On 2,500mw New Nuclear Build Statement

analysis

As no new nuclear power is provided for in the current Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) in the years to 2030, it is clear that any new nuclear procurement can only commence, at the earliest, after an updated IRP has been considered by the government's 'social partners', approved by the Cabinet, and promulgated.

Chris Yelland is managing director, EE Business Intelligence.

Apparently, in government there is an activity known as "walking the dog" -- a strategy intended to keep self-serving politicians, officials and stakeholders quiet, and to calm them down when they are getting agitated and fidgety for some of the action.

Of course, there is some excitement at the prospect of sniffing out the territory on a brisk walk, with the anticipation that something big is on the cards. But this is inevitably short-lived, and things soon revert back to the normal and more leisurely state of inaction. Mission accomplished.

There are some examples of this in the coal and nuclear energy sectors of South Africa. The media and the public need to be careful not to be bamboozled, in their excitement, by the noxious smoke and mirrors, sometimes radioactive, that emanate from these quarters.

2,500MW of new nuclear power?...