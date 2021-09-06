South Africa: C-Section Rate Among South African Medical Scheme Members the Highest in the World

opinion

The World Health Organization is worried about trends that show that 29% of global births will be by C-section by 2030. But our statistics show that C-sections account for 70% of all births on our medical schemes. This makes the C-section rate among South African medical scheme members the highest rate in the world.

Since time immemorial, childbirth has been one of the most frightening yet beautiful moments in a woman's life. At its core, childbirth is an incredible event that is, in every sense, what makes us human. Children born naturally, and without unnecessary medical intervention, are delivered into this world in the same way as so many billions who came before them. And for 99.99% of human history, natural birth was the only option.

But, for the longest of times it was also one of the most dangerous things a woman could do - history has lost count of all the women lost over the past centuries to childbirth-related ailments. Today, many think of C-sections as reducing this danger, but go back a century or two and you will find that C-sections were treated as an absolute last resort.

Historically, and even dating back to ancient Roman times,...