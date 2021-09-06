South Africa: UPL Chemical Fire - Sick of Being Patronised, Durban Residents Demand Full Medical Surveillance

5 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

Residents in the vicinity of the UPL warehouse in Durban are demanding that a team of independent doctors and medical specialists be brought in immediately to conduct a comprehensive health monitoring project for people exposed to an 11-day toxic chemicals fire.

The call was made at a public meeting at the Reddam House college in Umhlanga at the weekend. Locals said they were fed up with the lack of detailed information from both the government and an Indian-based multinational on the health risks of airborne farm chemicals after the mid-July arson attack at Cornubia.

Because attendance was limited to 100 people due to Covid regulations, representatives from surrounding residential areas also read out several messages of concern from fellow residents.

Beaches from Salt Rock to the Umgeni River have been closed for seven weeks after 3.5 tonnes of fish and other marine creatures were killed by the torrent of farm poisons that poured into the sea near Umhlanga.

Now the focus is shifting belatedly towards measuring the potential short- and long-term health damage to thousands of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

