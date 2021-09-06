Tunisia: Covid-19 - One More Death in Monastir

Tunis/Tunisia — One more patient succumbed to the Coronavirus in Monastir over the last 48 hours, pushing the death count to 878.

Another 106 tested positive which took the caseload to 38,730 infections, data released Friday by the local health directorate show. Recovery numbers totalled 35,461 with 123 more reported on Friday. Meanwhile, 2, 391 are still cvirus carriers.

The bed occupancy rate in hospitals now stands at 29.4%. Local health authorities vaccinated so far 227, 159, that is 37.77% of the population in the governorate.