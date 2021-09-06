South Africa's Crime Intelligence Is Politicised, Riddled With Nepotism and Factionalism - and Broken

analysis

The deep-rooted factional divisions within the crime intelligence environment and its politicisation probably rule out any meaningful prospect of finding internal solutions and remedies to overcome the dysfunctionality.

Daryl Swanepoel is the chief executive officer of the Inclusive Society Institute. Roelf Meyer is a director of the In Transformation Initiative. This article is an extract from a report emanating from a panel discussion aimed at assessing crime intelligence in South Africa, co-hosted by the Inclusive Society Institute and the In Transformation Initiative. The report is available at www.inclusivesociety.org.za/reports and/or www.intransformation.org.za

Civil society bodies such as the Inclusive Society Institute and In Transformation Initiative have been worried about the high levels of crime, low levels of arrests and poor prosecution rates. Our intuition is that crime intelligence has broken down and that it is dysfunctional.

Our inkling was confirmed by the riots and looting, triggered by former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment for contempt of court, which in mid-July erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. They resulted in more than 300 deaths, more than R20-billion worth of infrastructure damage, and the loss of thousands of jobs, setting back South Africa's economic recovery as it battles to rise from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state's...