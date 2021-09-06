South Africa: Searching for Salvation - Definitive Week Lies Ahead for ANC After Concourt IEC Judgment

analysis

The governing party is facing a crucial week in which it might get a second chance to register its candidates for the local government elections.

Political parties are set to meet the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Monday morning ahead of the commission's deadline to announce whether it can hold a voter registration weekend.

The IEC held an urgent meeting this weekend following a Constitutional Court ruling on Friday which gave it three days to decide whether it can hold a voter registration weekend. Failing that, the court ruled that voters have until Friday, 10 September, to register at their local municipal offices before the voters' roll would close again and the elections be proclaimed afresh, for a date between and including 27 October and 1 November.

Only first-time voters and those who haven't previously registered, or those voters who have moved wards are required to register for the elections.

There is still uncertainty as to whether the Constitutional Court ruling left room for the registration of party candidates to be reopened, as glitches and infighting meant that the ANC didn't register all its candidates in 94 municipalities, and risked losing power in a vast number of these,...