Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Mayor Challenges July Moyo's Illegal Appointment of Deputy Mayor

5 September 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

CHITUNGWIZA Mayor Lovemore Maiko has vehemently objected to Local Government minister July Moyo's decision to appoint a deputy mayor for the sprawling town saying he does not legally have powers to do so.

Moyo recently appointment of Kiven Mutimbanyoka as deputy mayor of the satellite town.

In a letter to Moyo, Maiko said Moyo erred in his citation of Section 104(3) of the Urban Councils Act which he used to appoint Mutimbanyoka.

"In consideration of legal counsel that I have received, the appointment is unlawful," reads Maiko's letter dated September 1, 20201.

"In my view Section 104(3) does not give you the power to appoint a substantive Deputy Mayor, the section only gives you power to appoint an Acting Mayor where the offices of both the Mayor and/or Deputy Mayor are vacant of where both are absent, or incapacitated or have failed to act. It is only when they are both for one reason or another unable to perform their functions that you can appoint an ACTING MAYOR to perform their functions," Maiko wrote.

"In this case, a substantive Mayor is present to discharge his functions and so there is no lawful basis for the appointment," the letter reads.

Moyo had sought to replace Musa Makweza who was recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T.

Moyo has a track record of employing an overplaying hand in affairs of local authorities in contradiction to constitutional provisions which give councils to run their own affairs.

He has been accuse of interfering in the Harare City Council.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X