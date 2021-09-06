Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Mayor Challenges July Moyo's Illegal Appointment of Deputy Mayor

CHITUNGWIZA Mayor Lovemore Maiko has vehemently objected to Local Government minister July Moyo's decision to appoint a deputy mayor for the sprawling town saying he does not legally have powers to do so.

Moyo recently appointment of Kiven Mutimbanyoka as deputy mayor of the satellite town.

In a letter to Moyo, Maiko said Moyo erred in his citation of Section 104(3) of the Urban Councils Act which he used to appoint Mutimbanyoka.

"In consideration of legal counsel that I have received, the appointment is unlawful," reads Maiko's letter dated September 1, 20201.

"In my view Section 104(3) does not give you the power to appoint a substantive Deputy Mayor, the section only gives you power to appoint an Acting Mayor where the offices of both the Mayor and/or Deputy Mayor are vacant of where both are absent, or incapacitated or have failed to act. It is only when they are both for one reason or another unable to perform their functions that you can appoint an ACTING MAYOR to perform their functions," Maiko wrote.

"In this case, a substantive Mayor is present to discharge his functions and so there is no lawful basis for the appointment," the letter reads.

Moyo had sought to replace Musa Makweza who was recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T.

Moyo has a track record of employing an overplaying hand in affairs of local authorities in contradiction to constitutional provisions which give councils to run their own affairs.

He has been accuse of interfering in the Harare City Council.