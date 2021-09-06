Egypt: Int'l Cooperation Min. Discusses Preparations for 11th Meeting of Egyptian-Libyan Higher Committee

International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat discussed ongoing preparations for the 11th session of the Joint Egyptian-Libyan Higher Committee.

This came during the minister's meeting with Minister of Economy and Trade of the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU) Mohamed al-Hawij on Friday, with Libyan Minister of State for Economic Affairs Salama al-Ghweil attending.

The two sides reviewed proposals to promote bilateral cooperation in Libya's reconstruction and benefiting from the great economic potentials of the two neighboring countries in establishing economic partnerships.

Mashat also stressed the importance of encouraging Egyptian and Libyan businessmen to set up joint projects, with the help of the two countries' governments via providing a conducive climate for the success of these projects.

On April 20, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, leading a high-ranking delegation, paid an official visit to Libya. During the visit, the two sides signed 11 documents in the fields of transport, infrastructure, health, manpower, investment, electricity and communications.

MENA