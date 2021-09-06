Kenya: Cracks Appear Within Hutsler Nation

5 September 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nairobi News Reporter

Controversial lawmaker Moses Kuria appears to be leading a revolt within the Hutsler Nation, a budding political movement associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

The Gatundu lawmaker was conspicuously absent from an economic forum meeting involving 40 lawmakers from Central Kenya that was chaired by the DP at the weekend.

He then dismissed the meeting in a lengthy statement on his Facebook page.

"UDA (United Democratic Alliance) is not the only political party in the Hutsler Nation Family," he opined.

"Any other narrative is false, outdated, and ill-intentioned."

Kuria also described UDA as a 'small' party that only had one lawmaker and two Members of County Assembly (MCA).

He further suggested the political outfit was displaying dictatorial tendencies. UDA is a political party associated with the DP which was formed after the second in command politically fell out with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Besides Kuria, Bahati lawmaker Kimani Ngunjiri has accused Susan Kihika, whom she is competing with for UDA's gubernatorial ticket in Nakuru, of cherry-picking candidates who will vie in the region.

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri is the other high-ranking lawmaker to publicly differ with Ruto.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X