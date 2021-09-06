Kenya: Lawmaker Gifts Daughter Car On Her Birthday

5 September 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nairobi News Reporter

A lawmaker has rewarded her 21-year old daughter with a high-end vehicle as a birthday gift, in a gesture that elicited mixed reactions from her social media fans.

Kirinyanga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, shared the event where the handover of the Mercedes Benz was done on her Facebook page.

"Happy Birthday my daughter Tanya Ngirici and many many more to come," the lawmaker, who prides herself as among those fronting the Hutsler theory, wrote.

"Thank you very much my husband Andrew Ngirici, family and friends for making it possible."

The Hutsler theory, which is fronted by the DP, vouches for empowering the poor in the country. As a result, the DP has in the recent past dished out wheelbarrows and cash handouts to hawkers as he encourages them to be self-employed.

A video on the lawmaker shows the lady, namely Tanya, who turned 21, surprised to receive the gift as she is originally led to the car while blindfolded.

Dressed in a black dress, she appears shocked to see the gift and tightly embraces her dad as she repeatedly says thank you.

The 90-second video ends with the lady entering the white car, which is valued at millions of shillings, to try it out.

"They buy expensive cars for their kids but then give us wheelbarrows," Kenneth Oroto commented on the lawmaker's page.

"I love this. Enjoy," another user commented.

