The 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Rukuba Barack, Jos, has reiterated that the call by certain groups in Plateau State for the removal its General Officer Commanding is needless and an attempt to distract the effort of security agencies to restore peace in the state.

Major Eli Lazarus, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the division, in a statement Sunday in Jos, described the call as "unnecessary and needless".