Nigeria: Why Medical Personnel Are Leaving Nigeria - Expert

6 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Risikat Ramoni

A medical expert, Dr Akin Abayomi, has identified dearth in leadership, entrepreneurial skills and education as causes of brain drain in the country's medical profession.

He said doctors, nurses and other medical professionals leaving Nigeria were unable to explore opportunities that brings professional and financial reward.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, he said: "In a country like ours with the myriad of challenges in healthcare, Nigerian doctors are meant to be extremely successful if they apply entrepreneurship skills.

"Young Nigerian doctors need to be exposed to the wealth of experience of successful Nigerians in different fields of industry to equip them with the expertise needed to build successful enterprises and to help build a robust healthcare system in Nigeria."

