Nigeria: Jos Crisis - Lalong, El-Rufai Vow to Tackle Insecurity in Plateau, Kaduna

Jos — The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, and his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Bako Lalong, have promised to collaborate with Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and other security agencies to tackle the current security challenges bedeviling the two states.

They made the promise Sunday when El-Rufai visited Lalong to commiserate with the government and people of Plateau State over the recent attacks and killings in some parts of the state.

Governor El-Rufai said, "Plateau and Kaduna are not just neighbours. We have a strong relationship and since we came into office in 2015, Governor Lalong and I have been consulting each other; it was Governor Lalong that introduced us to Centre for the Humanitarian Dialogue, an international NGO that is involved in peace building.

"It was Governor Lalong introduced the idea that the two states should establish peace building agencies. Plateau has Peace Building Agency and Kaduna has Peace Commission, we have been working together because we realise that our two states are too diverse and homes to many people across Nigeria.

"Unless we promote peace and peaceful co-existence between the various people, it will not only affect the two states but the entire country. In the case of the recent crisis between the Irigwe and the Fulani, we have Irigwe in Kaura Local Government in Kaduna State.

"We also have Ganawuri and Atakar in parts of Southern Kaduna State, we are the same people and we must work together and unite our people to live in peace".

Lalong, who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, said the synergy between the two states would curb security threats that confronted them.

Lalong appreciated El-Rufai for coming to commiserate with the government and people of Plateau state over the recent upheavals in the state.

"It is true that Plateau and Kaduna are not only neighbours but have a long time historical connections, so what affects Plateau affects Kaduna and what affects Kaduna affects Plateau.

"In this time of sorrow, it lightens the burden when friends of like minds come to share the burdens with you. We appreciate your show of friendship, we appreciate your sympathy," he said.