Kenya Records 480 Coronavirus Cases As Vaccination Intensified

5 September 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Muthoni Waweru

Nairobi — Kenya recorded 480 COVID-19 infections Sunday amid an accelerated nationwide vaccination campaign.

Kenya is vaccinating her population with Astrazeneca, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

It started with the Astrazeneca but has lately acquired Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health said the country's positivity rate had slowed to 8.5 percent after weeks of a double digit that sometimes went up to 15 or 16 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said eight more patients succumbed to the disease.

By Sunday, 2.8 million people had been vaccinated with the uptake of the second jab reported at 39.7 percent.

The Health Ministry said it will roll out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday, starting with Kenyatta National Hospital and Mbagathi hospital.

Coronvirus Vaccine Taskforce Chairman, Willis Akhwale said teh ministry's "plan was to use 600 facilities but due to global constrains this was not achieved. Now with the improved supply we are looking to distribute to more facilities."

Kenya was set to receive an additional 880,000 doses of Moderna vaccine Monday from the US government aimed at boosting the country's vaccination exercise against corona virus.

This is the second shipment of 1.76 million doses donated by the US government through the COVAX facility, in the country.

Last month the country received 880,460 doses of the Moderna dose which widens the portfolio of vaccines available in the country.

