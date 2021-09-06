Kenya/Rwanda: Stars Pick Draw Away in Kigali in Second World Cup Qualifier

Nairobi — Harambee Stars picked up yet another point in the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after playing to a 1-1 draw with Rwanda at the Stade Nyamirambo in Kigali on Sunday.

Abdul Rwatubyaye's fortunate goal cancelled out Michael's Olunga early opener as Kenya temporarily went to second in Group E pending the game between leaders Mali and Uganda on Monday.

On a day that Stars had better attacking returns, Olunga should have won the game for Kenya in the second half, but scuffed his lines wit a close range shot on his right boot going wide.

Olunga had beautifully picked up a long ball from Kenya's halfline, turning away from his marker before leaving the second on the floor with a beautiful dummy.

But with only keeper Emery Mvuyekure to beat, the lanky forward rushed his shot and it sailed wide.

He had opened the scoring for Stars in the ninth minute with a well taken volley on his right boot after the Rwandese backline had scuffed a clearance.

Keeper Mvuyekure had punched Daniel Sakari's cross to Masud Juma's feet with the striker's effort at goal being pale. However, Olunga was at hand to wipe away the blushes fro his face.

Rwanda however got back on level terms in the most fortunate of fashions. A short corner was floated into the area by Haruna Niyonzima with Jack Tuyisenge heading it against Rwatubyaye's back, changing the ball's direction into the net.

Chances were far and few in between for most of the remainder of the half.

In the second stanza, Stars started brightly and just a minute in, Lawrence Juma was clipped at the edge of the box for a freekick. Michael Olunga stepped up and curled a beautiful ball beyond the wall, but Mvuyekure made a brilliant one handed save, smothering the ball behind for a corner.

Three minutes after he had missed another golden chance, Olunga was well positioned at the backpost to get to the end of a Sakari cross from the right, but his connection bounced just over the bar.

In the 65th minute, former Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere who had come on as an early sub in the first half had a chance for Rwanda with a volley on the halfturn off a throw-in, but it went just wide.

With the clock ticking and a goal desperately needed, Kenya made another chance with Boniface Muchiri coming on for Johannah. The Tusker FC forward had a chance to score six minutes from time off a counter, but he was clipped from behind by Rwanda skipper Haruna Niyonzima.

From the resultant setpiece, Muchiri curled his effort wide.