South Africa: We Die for One Another On That Field, Says Sundowns Ladies Captain Zanele Nhlapo After Champions League Qualification

5 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Southern Africa will be represented by Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies at the upcoming CAF Women's Champions League after they won the regional qualification tournament.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies sealed their qualification into the upcoming and inaugural CAF Women's Champions League in typically dominant style.

The Tshwane-based outfit expertly and effortlessly dispatched their opponents, Black Rhinos Queens of Zimbabwe, 3-0 in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations-organised qualifying tournament, which was played over two weeks in Durban.

Lerato Kgasago, Nonhlanhla Mthandi and Lesotho international Boitumelo Rabale found the back of the net for the South Africans on the day.

The match brought to an end the qualification campaign which was staged to see who would represent southern Africa in the Champions League when it kicks off in Egypt towards the end of the year. It was also a clear indication that Masandawana will be a force when the eight-team continental showpiece commences.

"When we left Gauteng for Durban, we had it on our minds that we want to go all the way and become the first to win this competition, so that we can also make a name for ourselves. So, we're very happy that we've succeeded in doing that. We're very...

