Kenya Receives 880,320 More Moderna Vaccine Doses From the US

Nairobi — Kenya received the second batch of 880,320 COVID-19 Moderna vaccine doses Monday, as efforts to vaccinate at least 10 million people by December intensify.

The vaccines acquired with the assistance of the US government through the COVAX facility that is helping the African Union acquire vaccines for the continent.

They were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman US Ambassador to Kenya Eric Needler accompanied by other officials.

"The Kenya government appreciates the support and assistance of the donation we are receiving today from the US government. This donation will be of great help to us," Dr Aman said.

Aman said Kenya has so far received 5,146,780 various vaccine doses including Astrazeneca and Johnson.

"The vaccine constraints we were facing as a country are now fading away," he said, expressing optimism that the government will meet its target of vaccinating 10 million people by December as pledged by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

By September 5, 2050,377 people had been vaccinated.

Developing story... .