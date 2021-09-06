Kenya Receives 880,320 More Moderna Vaccine Doses From the US

6 September 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Moses Muoki

Nairobi — Kenya received the second batch of 880,320 COVID-19 Moderna vaccine doses Monday, as efforts to vaccinate at least 10 million people by December intensify.

The vaccines acquired with the assistance of the US government through the COVAX facility that is helping the African Union acquire vaccines for the continent.

They were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman US Ambassador to Kenya Eric Needler accompanied by other officials.

"The Kenya government appreciates the support and assistance of the donation we are receiving today from the US government. This donation will be of great help to us," Dr Aman said.

Aman said Kenya has so far received 5,146,780 various vaccine doses including Astrazeneca and Johnson.

"The vaccine constraints we were facing as a country are now fading away," he said, expressing optimism that the government will meet its target of vaccinating 10 million people by December as pledged by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

By September 5, 2050,377 people had been vaccinated.

Developing story... .

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X