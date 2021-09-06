Zimbabwe: Nine Kriste Mambo High School Pupils Test Positive to Covid-19

5 September 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

NINE pupils at Kriste Mambo High School have tested positive to Covid-19, prompting the Health ministry to order non-examination classes students at the school to get tested on admission Sunday.

In a letter addressed to parents and guardians by the school head Monica Maparura, all those coming to the school on Sunday are now required to produce Covid -19 results of a Rapid Antigen Test before being allowed into the school.

Government ordered schools to re-open for exam classes on 30 September, 2021 while the non-exam classes were scheduled to re-open this week.

However, just a week into the new school calendar, schools are already recording new Covid-19 cases.

"We would like to inform you that after receiving exam classes, we had some learners who exhibited some Covid-19 symptoms on day five of opening. We procedurally informed the ministry of Health. 18 learners included those who exhibited some symptoms and their contacts were tested. Nine of them tested positive," the school head wrote.

"The Health ministry assessment revealed that the cases were imported and not local. In view of this, the Health ministry has recommended that all students who are coming to school tomorrow (Sunday, 5 September, 2021) should produce Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test so as to assist the school in implementing relevant measures," she said.

Government is yet to comment on the new development although the health ministry has recorded fewer new cases of the scourge as well as low deaths statistics compared to previous weeks.

Schools closed early June this year due a surge in both deaths and new cases countrywide as the deadly Delta variant ravaged the nation.

So far over 4 457 people have died of Covid 19 since it broke out in March 2020.

Last Friday, 213 new cases were recorded with eight deaths, Health ministry statistics revealed.

