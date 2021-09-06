South Africa: Disinformation in a Time of Covid-19 - Manufactured Outrage and the Trivialisation of Rape

analysis

There are several problems with 'outrage' as a technique for attention. The first is that we have so much to be outraged about in South Africa and we cannot be outraged about everything all the time. Those that do, tend to be even more traumatised and will inevitably experience outrage fatigue.

William Bird is director of Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) and Thandi Smith heads the Policy & Quality Programme at MMA, a partner in the 411 platform to counter disinformation.

Week 28: Manufactured outrage

Real411 has been receiving complaints related to four categories of digital harms since March 2020. Since then, we have seen complaints relating to hate speech, xenophobic content, racist content, incitement to violence and a diverse range of disinformation. One of the most common types of "action taken" from the Real411 outcomes is the distribution of counternarratives to these digital harms. This is often met with hostility and defensiveness from those guilty of distributing content that falls into the category of digital harm.

Often, putting content on social media that has a clear direction and purpose means that at some point you will be attacked by trolls. Just this week, one of the more common trolls attacked...