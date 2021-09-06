Nigeria: Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Ogun

6 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

The Ogun State Government on Sunday night confirmed the outbreak of gastroenteritis with some cases recorded in Magboro, Ofada Ward of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, in a late night statement, said the reported case of the outbreak was predominant among okada riders and scavengers in the area.

According to her, the index case who was reported to have returned from a trip outside the state has been linked to the source of the outbreak, while the common public toilet used has been the channel of transmission.

Coker in the statement said "the causative agent cannot be confirmed yet because appropriate sample could not be collected as there were no active cases yet to commence antibiotics."

The commissioner said a number of people are currently receiving treatment to control the number of casualties, adding that an unregistered clinic run by a quack had also contributed to the outbreak as the cases were being managed unreported.

Dr. Coker, however, said a treatment centre had been set up at the Magboro-Akeran Health Centre where treatment items had been made available by The Department of Public Health, Ogun State Ministry of Health.

She added that "neighbouring communities have equally been sensitised on steps to take and where to seek care or report any suspicious cases, while the suspected public toilet had been sealed for sanitisation."

Traditional rulers in the area, according to Coker, have also been engaged for their support in keeping their communities safe and calm, while healthcare workers continue active surveillance in the affected community.

