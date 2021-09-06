Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Singer, Muhammadu Ishaq 'Forest'

6 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of legendary poet and singer, Alhaji Muhammadu Ishaq, famously called "Forest" who breathed his last on Saturday.

President Buhari, in a statement issued Sunday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, recalled the last visit to him by "Forest" three months ago on the occasion of the last Sallah in Daura during which issues of his health were extensively discussed.

"His passing away is a loss to our party, the All Progressives Congress, a party he vigorously marketed using his unparalleled talent as a singer, and a loss to the Hausa society and our cultural world at large. He will be remembered as a poetic legend," said the president.

Buhari expressed his condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers across generations who were enthralled by his brilliant political songs.

