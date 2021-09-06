Nigeria: Kwara Threatens Revocation of UBEC Contracts

Ilorin — Contractors who fail to meet project specifications and quality in their execution of ongoing UBEC/SUBEB jobs in Kwara State risk revocation of their contracts.

The chairman, Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, said this at the weekend in Gorobani, Kaiama Local Government Area, during the inspection of ongoing UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects for from 2014 to 2019.

He said the board would not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions against defaulting contractors.

"To the contractors, the message is clear: get it done the way it should be done and get paid, failure to do that, we will reverse the contract. After the first and second warning, the third warning is to revoke the contract. The guideline is clear and we are not going to compromise," he warned.

"We'll pay you based on actual job done because we don't want people to run away with public money. That is the message from the Governor.

"So far so good, some of the contractors did well and what they have done is okay for us, but some are below the standard. Those that are below the standard, we've told them what to do. We rejected some projects outrightly and we've instructed the contractors to start again," he said.

Some of the projects inspected in Kaiama Local Government Area included renovation of four classrooms at Tunga Aboki LGEA Primary School, remodeling of five classrooms at LGEA Central Primary School and construction of four compartment of VIP toilet at Kamaji LGEA Primary School, among others.