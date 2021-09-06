Nigeria: Guber Poll - More Anambra Politicians Defect to APC, Pledge Support for UBA

Politicians in Anambra State, both from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have continued to move to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in droves.

They pledged support for the candidate of the APC in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Senator Andy Uba, promising to work for his victory on November 6.

The newest entrants are former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Barr Rita Maduagwu and an ex-Minister of State for transportation, Mr. John Emeka.

While Maduagwu joined the APC from the APGA, Emeka joined from the PDP, during a reception organised for Senator Joy Emodi at her Onitsha residence by the APC leadership in the state.

Also, the Anambra State PDP compère, Mr. Chris Chikwelu; former PDP Governorship Aspirant, Mr. Chuma Nzeribe and scores of PDP members from Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Ayamelum and Anambra East Local Government Areas of the state as well as some Hausa and Yoruba communities in Onitsha joined the APC.

Receiving the defectors, the State Chairman of the APC, Mr. Basil Ejidike, commended their decision, stating that belonging to a party at the centre was the right way to go.

Ekidike said: "We are not going to leave any stone unturned in our bid to win the Anambra governorship election because Anambra is the South-east political engine."

Emodi, who spoke on behalf of the defectors, said: "This is the time for the Igbo to join politics at the centre. We should join hands to make Nigeria great and there is no other way to do it than to work with the party at the centre.

"I don't have any fear that APC will win the November 6 governorship election; and by the grace of God, with the quality of politicians from different parties joining the fray, it will happen."

Addressing the defectors, the APC governorship candidate in the November poll said that the party would win the election free, fair and square.

Adamawa NLC, TUC understudy Gombe's Contributory Healthcare Scheme

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

A delegation of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from Adamawa State has visited Gombe State to understudy the implementation of the Contributory Healthcare Scheme also known as GoHealth.

The Vice chairman of NLC, Adamawa State, Mr. Morrison Lawrence, who led the team during the weekend, said they were sent to understudy how the GoHealth scheme was piloted in Gombe State, its implementation progress as well as the challenges, so as to create awareness among their members back home.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lawrence said that they had been following events on the GoHealth scheme and were satisfied with what they had seen. He thanked the NLC Gombe and GoHealth for giving them the opportunity to tap from their experience.

The GoHealth's Team Lead, Dr. Abubakar Musa, while welcoming the delegation, said the agency was established in January 2021 and within 6 months it had been able to roll out two of its three programmes to the people of Gombe State.

He took the team through the processes GoHealth followed to achieve this feat and attributed all the successes recorded to Governor Yahaya for providing the agency with all the necessary support that enabled it achieve a lot within a short period of time.

Earlier, the Acting Secretary of the NLC, Gombe State Chapter, Mr. Shuaibu Ciroma, expressed gratitude to GoHealth for accepting their request on a short notice and commended the Adamawa NLC and TUC for deeming it fit to understudy the GoHealth, which he said is now a model for other states.