Nigeria: We'll Resist Rigging of Anambra Election, Says PDP

Abakaliki — The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has vowed that it would resist any attempt to rig or manipulate the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The PDP, however, assured all stakeholders of Anambra to mobilise their people to register to vote, adding that all votes must count in the election.

National Vice Chairman of the party, South-east zone, Chief Ali Odefa, who stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, while addressing Anambra indigenes resident in the state,when the governorship candidate of PDP, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, visited to meet with the Anambra people in the area, threatened that anyone, who manipulated the results might not be alive to tell the story.

Odefa, who also reiterated that the election must be free, fair and credible, added that no agents of government or political party would manipulate election results again in Nigeria.

He noted that Anambra governorship election would be used by the party to continue to protect the nation's democracy and urged the electorate to protect their votes, insisting that votes must count at the poll.

The PDP Boss said, "Anambra election, you will write the result but you will not live to see the result. If you attempt to write Anambra governorship election result, you will die. This is democracy, elections must be free and fair; whether you are the ruling party at the federal, at the state, at the local government, you cannot write result of elections in Nigeria again.

"Mobilize our people let them go and register to vote. Anambra is where we will use as a test case to continue to protect the democracy of Nigeria. Your votes must count, it must count. We will vote and we will stay and watch our votes, they cannot write the results, it is not possible.

"Even in Ebonyi here, they keep saying 'I am connected to the centre, I will write the result'. Where will you stay and write the results? Where will you stay and write Ebonyi results or Anambra results? It is not possible. Before you will write the results in Anambra or Ebonyi, write your will and share your property first. As God will liberate Anambra in November 6, by February 2023, God will liberate Ebonyi State".

Odefa described Ozigbo as a man that would bring Anambra out of the trouble they are now and take them to the promise land.

Ozigbo, on his part, has described Friday Appeal Court verdict, which described him as the validly elected candidate of the PDP as victory for democracy, the people of Anambra State and those, who took him to court.

Ozigbo, while speaking with reporters in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, called on his opponent to join hand for the victory of the party at the poll.

"What we achieved on Friday was victory for the Anambra people including those who took me to court. And so, I will make effort to actually call them which I am doing. Our opponent is not within, he is on the outside.

"And so, I am using this medium to urge everybody, let's come together. This is the time for PDP to takeover Anambra State and nothing will be spared. This judgment will boost our momentum and I am going to win the election," he said.