Zimbabwe: Corruption Allegations Rock Manyame Rural District Council

Senior officials with the Manyame Rural District Council are embroiled in a massive corruption storm involving double allocations of stands in a messy housing scheme involving Zanu PF youths, it has emerged.

NewZimbabwe.com understands that the issue is now subject to an investigation by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit in the president's office (SACU) arrests are imminent.

It is understood the Zanu PF youth league submitted a list of 150 members for stand allocation by the council and on the list existed two almost identical names with different identity particulars, but council reportedly only produced one stand and issued two offer letters to the two different people.

A source close to developments said: "The two paid up all the required allocation fees for the stand. How council failed to notice that two people were paying for the same stand is still a mystery."

The matter came to light when one of the beneficiaries sold the stand to some home seeker who was then confronted by the other beneficiary alleging that it was his stand.

When council was approached the owner noted that the stand had since withdrawn by council according to resolutions of December 7, 2017, and 31 January 2018 seen by NewZimbabwe.com Saturday.

"How council went on to issue a lease for the same property is still a mystery. The ZANU (PF) Youth League foe Mashonaland East Province Kelvin Mutsvairo confirmed that the identically named beneficiaries are indeed bona fide youths of the party. He also alleges that council never sought his clarification before reporting to the police and queried why council failed to produce two offer letters for the different people or notify him of any anomaly when the list was submitted to council for consideration," the source said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The matter has been internally investigated council through chief security officer Shingirai Kavhai and the municipality's administrator Steven Chimbindi reported the matter to the police without a written instruction from the chief executive officer Farirai Guta as is required. Internal remedies were not followed. This is a sign that shows rampant abuse of office and factionalism in the council," the source added.

"There are allegations that a prominent land baron in the area is bribing officials there and therefore SACU has come on board to investigate the matter."

Residents have since approached SACU to have the accused officials nabbed.

The council reportedly doesn't have a laid down procedure on how leases are supposed to be signed.

Efforts to get comments from Guta were fruitless as her mobile phone was unreachable.