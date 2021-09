press release

We wish to inform you that the WHO Consultation on the Composition of Influenza Virus Vaccines for Use in the 2022 Southern Hemisphere Influenza Season will take place virtually from 13-23 September 2021, followed by an Information Meeting on the 24 September 2021, with vaccine manufacturers and national vaccine regulatory agencies. More information is available on the website here.

The WHO recommendation will be based on the analysis of recent influenza viruses worldwide.