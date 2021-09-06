Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 22-Year-Old Corp Member for Importing Drugged Candies From UK

Abuja — A 22-year-old youth corps member, Arnold Maniru, has been arrested in Abuja by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for allegedly importing four kilogrammes of drugged candies from the United Kingdom.

Also, the NDLEA operatives had intercepted in Lagos, some cookies laced with drugs and being shipped to the United Arab Emirate.

A statement by the NDLEA Spokesman, Femi Babafemi on Sunday, said the youth corps member serving with a government agency in Abuja, was arrested on Saturday 28th August, 2021 following the interception of a consignment at the warehouse of a transport company.

He said a controlled delivery of the parcel, which contained the candies laced with Arizona, a strong variant of cannabis and some liquid, was subsequently carried out.

In another clampdown, the operatives attached to courier companies in Lagos intercepted 1.2 kilogrammes of cannabis concealed inside locally made cookies going to Dubai, UAE and 920 grammes of cocaine hidden inside synthetic hair heading to Saudi Arabia.

Another 1.08 kilogrammes of cannabis concealed in spray cans going to Pakistan and 625 grammes of methamphetamine hidden in clothing heading to Australia were also seized.

Babafemi said across the states, operatives had intensified arrests of traffickers and seized illicit drugs, with atotal of 384.7 kilogrammes of assorted narcotics being transported to the nation's capital, Abuja, for sale were intercepted and seized at patrol points in Lokoja, Kogi State on Monday 30th August and Thursday, September 2, 2021.

He said a truck with registration number, Plateau AA 462 QAP, driven by a 50-year-old Danlami Dodo, coming from Onitsha, Anambra, with Abuja, FCT as destination, was intercepted at a patrol point.

He said when searched, the following psychoactive substances were discovered packed in sacks and cartons: 1,975 bottles of Cough Syrup with Codeine weighing 282 kilogrammes; 199 packets of Exol-5 tablets weighing 75.4 kilogrammes; 250 packets of Diazepam tablets weighing 15.4 kilogrammes; Cannabis Sativa weighing 5.9 kilogrammes; and 1 packet of Ketamine injection, all weighing 378.7 kilogrammes.

Babafemi said last Thursday, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number Lagos MUS 716 XK, coming from Ojota, Lagos to Abuja was stopped and searched at the Lokoja patrol point, where 6 kilogrammes of Arizona was found sealed in cartons and stuffed in a white sack.

In Rivers state, one Obey James was arrested during a raid with 4.2 grammes of heroin; 1.9 grammes of cocaine and 5.4 grammes of methamphetamine; while in Niger State, two suspects: Eze John and Michael Ifediegwu, were arrested along Zungeru-Tegina road with 18 kilogrammes of Exol 5; 2kg of Tramadol and 1000 ampoules of pentazocine injection, all going to Kontagora in the state.

He said in Kano, a drug dealer, Chiduzie Ibegbunam, was arrested with 16.8 grammes of cocaine and 0.6 gramme of heroin while 158,000 monetary exhibit was recovered when his joint was raided.

In Nasarawa, 22 suspects were arrested and 43.9 kilogrammes of illicit drugs seized, when operatives stormed notorious drug joints in Gadabuke forest, Toto LGA and Down base/timber shed, both in Nasarawa local government area, dismantled and set ablaze their makeshift homes.

He said in Borno State, one Caleb Okezuonu was arrested with 352 bottles of Codeine Syrup and 876 tablets of Rohypnol during a raid.

Interestingly, he said Caleb was on court bail, for two earlier charges filed against him by the state command of the NDLEA, while making the latest arrest his third for drug offences.

Babafemi said during the raid, 11.5 grammes of Tramadol and N307,255 monetary exhibit were recovered from another suspect, who escaped and has been declared wanted.

In Ebonyi, a military personnel, Anayo Nwamban, who bought 1.1 kilogrammes of cannabis from Mami market, planted same in his elder brother's house and then made a report to the NDLEA office with a view to implicating his brother.

He was, however, arrested on Friday September 3, after the arrest of his supplier, Nwamban admitted purchasing and planting the drug in his own brother's house.

Reacting to the arrests and seizures in the past week across the country, NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd), commended the commanders, officers and men of the commands for keeping the fire burning and maintaining the heat on drug traffickers and dealers.

He also assured them that President Muhammadu Buhari was well informed of their efforts and remained committed to improving their welfare as they intensified the ongoing war against drug abuse and trafficking across the country.