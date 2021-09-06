Liberia: INCHR Stresses Respect for Human Rights

The Chairman of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) emphasizes a need to respect rights of Liberians.

Cllr. T. Dempster Brown notes that human rights issues are critical toward strengthening democratic governance.

Speaking Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Formal Sitting of Board of Commissioners held at the Commission Head Office in Sinkor, Monrovia, he said disrespect for the rule of law in the country is undermining the protection of human rights.

He reveals the commission will engage its international partners for funding to conduct civic education across Liberia to educate citizens about their basic human rights.

A strong advocate for human rights from civil society, Cllr. Dumpster notes that most citizens do not understand the rights and rights of their children especially, the negative effects of early childhood marriage that is associated with rape, child labor, child trafficking, including compromise of rape cases based on cultural practices.

He says the commission will also seek funding to conduct training for the Police and members of State security, including judicial officials.

He adds that magistrates and state prosecutors should also know the rights of accused persons.

"We will also engage the National Legislature to pass into law an Act to abolish death penalty based upon conventions, international treaties, and protocols signed by the Liberian Government in the past and ratified."

According to him, the commission is determined to work with civil society organizations and local human rights organizations to ensure the rights of Liberian citizens and foreign residents are protected.

Members INCHR include Cllr. T. Dempster Chairperson; Cllr. Charles K. Harris, Vice-Chairperson, Atty. Pela Boker-Wilson, Commissioner; and Atty. Mohammed E. Fahnbulleh Commissioner.