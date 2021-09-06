Liberia: GT Bank Employees Ordered Arrested

- For allegedly stealing US$930,500.00

Assigned Criminal Court "C" Judge Ousman F. Feika has ordered the immediate arrest of several employees of Guarantee Trust Bank Limited (GT Bank) after Kailondo Petroleum, Inc. Executive Director George B. Kailondo requested a writ of Ne Exeat Republic against the bankers.

Judge Feika on 2 September 2021 ordered the arrest of Mr. Ikenna Anekwe, Managing Director of GT Bank; Olush Alioh, Operating Manager, GT Bank; Prince Saye, Executive Director, GT Bank; Faruq Okonila, Head of Finance, GT Bank; Elvis Crusa, Head of Corporate Bank, GT Bank and Jonathan Tae, Risk Manager, controller, and other corporate officers.

The Judge had summoned GT Bank Liberia for allegedly stealing US$ 930,500, 00 from the Kailondo Petroleum Inc. account.

In seeking issuance of the writ of Ne Exeat Republica, Kailondo claimed he had received information that the defendants wanted to leave the bailiwick of the Republic of Liberia.

"You are further commanded to arrest the living bodies of the above listed to be brought before this court upon arrest and subsequently take their respective passports upon the arrest and turn same over to the Sheriff of Criminal Court "C" of Montserrado," said Judge Feika.

The indictment says Mr. Kailondo for the purpose of trust and

confidence in the defendant entity GT -Bank Liberia Limited, opened checking Account at the bank with account Numbers 01126050020001000 and 0113150002000000, both Containing USD and LD transaction.

It detailed that GT - BANK Liberia had prior knowledge of these accounts and Mr. Kailondo being the only signatory regarding transaction to include, deposit and withdrawals, yet it criminally opened an escrow account bearing number 01126050025020000 closed to Kailondo's Account with sole intent to commit the crimes alleged.

Between the period of 9 September 2014 up to and including 15 December 2016, the indicate says the Bank by virtue of these positions knowingly, purposely ,criminally and intentionally did take, defraud, deprived and stole monies in the amount of USD $930,500.00 from Kailondo's checking accounts.

The indictment reveals that GT Bank, with criminal minds and intent, conspired, connived, and designed a criminal syndicate and debited Kailondo's account at different times and made unauthorized and deceptive withdrawals of USD $930,500.00.