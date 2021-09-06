Liberia: Weah Secures U.S.$16 Million for Farmers

-LACE discloses

President George Manneh Weah has secured US$16 Million from partners to support farmers across the country.

The money will be used as a loan scheme to support rural farmers by improving yields

Briefing reporters at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism on Thursday, September 2, 2021, on the President county tour carried out a few months ago, the executive director of the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) Pepci Yekeh said, President Weah will also provide additional US$2 Million as a loan to economically empower market women to grow their businesses.

He further discloses the plan by the President to construct over 41market buildings in the counties, saying "Our mothers will no longer sell under the rain and hot sun."

The LACE boss says President Weah will seek legislation to ensure sustainability of the loan scheme for marketers.

Turning to Education, he discloses a plan by the Executive to construct 51 schools, including elementary, junior, and senior high divisions as well as TVET institutions and provide chairs for 15 other schools across the country.

Yekeh says in the next two years, beginning October 2021, a total of 33 city, town hall, and administrative buildings will be constructed, and that over 59 cities and towns will be electrified thru solar panels, mini-hydro plants, and solar farms.

He says at the moment, about 21 cities have been electrified, benefiting about 15,000 households.

Meanwhile, the government is also planning to construct 40 hospitals and clinics within two years besides 1,500 pro-poor housing units with 100 units in each county.

With the understanding that road connectivity is the key driver of economic growth, Yekeh says President Weah is committed to constructing over 40 rural roads and bridges and pave capitals of various counties.

Speaking of football and other sports, he says there are plans to construct 30 stadiums two in each county as well as 25 multipurpose youth enrichment centers, among others.