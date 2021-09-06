Nigeria: Akwa Ibom - Govt Recommences Payment of N20,000 in Nine LGAs

6 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo — The Federal Government has recommenced the disbursement of the sum of N20,000 to vulnerable households in nine targeted local government areas in Akwa Ibom state, under its Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Cash Transfer, HUP-CCT.

The Focal Person for Social Investment Programme in the state, Dr Godwin Akpan, listed the targeted local government areas to include Ukanafun, Oruk Anam, Eastern Obolo, Ikono, Mkpat Enin, Nsit Ubium, Nsit Atai, Onna and Uruan

Akpan who spoke weekend disclosed that the seed fund would be disbursed to over 24, 000 Akwa Ibom less privileged households in the state in line with the Federal Government's mandate of lifting millions of households from poverty by 2030.

He commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for being sensitive to the plight of the less-privileged in the society, stressing that the effort of reaching the vulnerable poor has proven successful.

He said, "This programme by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is highly sensitive to the plight of the people and it's commendable. Many lives are being touched.

"Indeed, by 2030 millions will be lifted from poverty and the poverty rating of the country will be reversed"

In her remarks, Akwa Ibom State Cash Transfer Head Unit, Mrs Christiana Akpan, advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the seed funds saying, "Indeed, if you put the little money collected today into judicious ventures, God Almighty will prosper your ways,"

Mrs Akpan commended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, for her motherly disposition and for ensuring the successful implementation of the programme.

The beneficiaries assured that they would invest the seed fund into useful business ventures and thanked President Buhari for the kind gesture.

