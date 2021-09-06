Tanzania: Tcu Closes Confirmation for Students With Multiple Selections

CONFIRMATION for prospective students who got multiple admissions during the first application window for 2021/22 academic year ends up today, the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) has announced.

TCU Executive Secretary, Prof Charles Kihampa said that the next step for the Commission is to select and admit those who applied in the second application window.

He said the names of admitted applicants will be announced by relevant universities on September 18 this year.

Prof Kihampa said that the third application window will also be open from Sept 18 this year to September 24, calling on applicants to use the time to apply for their preferred universities.

The TCU also asked the universities to continue announcing the available programmes with applicants urged to observe application procedures as indicated in the Commission's www.tcu.go.tz website.

Commenting on the application progress, the TCU boss said that a total of 35,548 had multiple admissions in previous application window, of which, 31,395 have already been confirmed to the universities of their choice.

He said that in the ongoing application, the Commission directs the applicants to accurately pass through the Admission Guidebook" and select an area one fits in before sending the application.

The guidebook is also available on TCU website, in which higher learning institutions have been indicating the needed qualifications for every programme.

He urged universities to give 'password' and 'username' to applicants so as to simplify the confirmation and application exercises, said Prof Kihampa.

"To make it simple, higher learning institutions are directed to set up help desk and assist those who face difficultness, including those who delay to have special password for confirmation," he said.

He added: "Let applicants know that confirmation password is to be sent through same phone number or email address the applicant used during fresh application."

He said prospective applicants in national service programmes shouldn't be worried since their conformation will be extended.